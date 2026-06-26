SERDANG, June 26 — Selangor is aiming to further strengthen its position as Malaysia’s leading aerospace hub and a key regional player by expanding its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, developing skilled talent and enhancing its investment ecosystem.

Selangor executive councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han said the state is currently home to nearly 70 per cent of Malaysia’s aerospace companies, supported by the presence of two major aviation gateways, which is the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He said the state government is targeting to raise that share to more than 70 per cent before the end of the decade (2030).

“Subang has long been the heart of Malaysia’s MRO industry, while the new 600-acre Selangor Aero Park at KLIA is taking shape with GE Aerospace as its anchor tenant, establishing engine testing and MRO facilities.

“We want to move up the MRO value chain. Our traditional strength has been in airframe maintenance, but the greater value lies in engines and components, where better jobs and higher economic returns are created,” he said in his opening address at the Selangor Aerospace Forum 2026, held in conjunction with the MyAero Summit today.

Ng said Selangor also aims to produce about 22,000 skilled aerospace workers by 2030 through investments in education and training to meet growing industry demand.

He said the state government remains committed to strengthening infrastructure and providing support for investors to ensure Selangor continues to be the preferred destination for global aerospace companies.

Meanwhile, Invest Selangor chief executive officer Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris said the global aviation industry is facing mounting challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, conflict-driven airspace disruptions and fuel price volatility.

He said these developments require industry players to build resilience, maintain sound financial discipline and forge strategic partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability.

Hasan Azhari said the forum would deliberate on key strategic issues, including Selangor’s role as Malaysia’s aerospace growth engine, strengthening the country’s aerospace supply chain, scaling Malaysia’s MRO leadership and accelerating the development of the Low Altitude Economy.

He said the forum would also examine China’s experience in developing its Low Altitude Economy to identify opportunities, regulatory frameworks and cross-border collaborations that could support similar growth in Malaysia and the Asean region.

“Today’s discussions are centred on a shared vision of ensuring seamless connectivity, sustainable growth and a resilient Malaysian aviation industry that is well-positioned to meet future challenges,” he said.

The Selangor Aerospace Forum convenes today in conjunction with the MyAERO Summit 2026, Malaysia’s premier aerospace and future mobility event.

Under the theme “Advancing Aerospace Value Chains Across the Region,” the forum united policymakers, investors, and industry titans to navigate current challenges, unpack emerging opportunities, and chart the future course of the aerospace ecosystem in Malaysia and the broader Asean region. — Bernama