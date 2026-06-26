KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will contest the Johor state election under the same Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo, but will campaign separately with their own election machinery after ending their political cooperation, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said each party would deploy its own campaign workers and manage its own election operations despite both using the PN symbol.

“Each party will have its own machinery. In terms of the relationship between PAS and Bersatu, each will ensure the success of its own candidates by deploying and operating its respective election machinery,” he was quoted as saying.

The unusual arrangement comes after PAS and Bersatu ended their political cooperation, despite remaining under the PN banner for the state election.

The split was evident last night when the two parties announced their candidates at separate events, with PAS holding its launch in Bakri while Bersatu unveiled its line-up in Pagoh.

Traditionally, PN component parties announce their candidates together ahead of an election.

Earlier, PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said he had signed letters of appointment for candidates from PAS, Bersatu, Gerakan, the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

He said every party contesting under the PN logo would be fully responsible for selecting its candidates, managing its campaign and overseeing election operations in the seats it contests.

“Now is the time for all PN component parties, leaders and election machinery to focus fully on the campaign,” he said in a statement.

“Our priority is to offer leadership with integrity, policies that serve the people and renewed hope for the well-being of Johor.”

Tuan Ibrahim also dismissed claims that Bersatu had been barred from using the PN logo, saying all coalition members were equally entitled to contest under the coalition’s symbol and that Ahmad Samsuri had acted fairly in allowing every component party to use it.

“All coalition members have the same right to use the PN logo, and Dr Sam (Ahmad Samsuri), as chairman, acted fairly by allowing all candidates to use it.

“It is not as some parties had portrayed previously. There were claims that Bersatu had to pressure the PN chairman into allowing it to use the logo, but in reality all PN members are entitled to contest under the PN symbol,” he said.

Despite acknowledging that PAS and Bersatu have ended their political cooperation, Tuan Ibrahim said both parties should still find ways to strengthen PN ahead of elections.

Meanwhile, Bersatu information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said the party remained prepared to work with its coalition partners provided all sides set aside their differences.

“If everyone focuses on strengthening PN and puts aside issues that could weaken the coalition, the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional government can be replaced at any time,” he was quoted as saying.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 11 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nominations tomorrow and early voting on July 7.