KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Police are seeking to deploy saliva testing kits at roadblocks by the end of the year to detect motorists under the influence of synthetic drugs marketed as “Piu Piu” and “Magic Mushroom”, amid concerns the substances are contributing to road accidents.

According to Berita Harian, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the move comes as police have detected more cases involving motorists believed to have been impaired after inhaling synthetic drug liquids through electronic cigarettes or vape devices.

He said the biggest concern was that users could gradually become intoxicated while driving without realising it.

Hussein explained that “Piu Piu” and “Magic Mushroom” are not the names of specific drugs but commercial terms used to market synthetic drug liquids mixed into vape devices.

He said the substances are easily obtained online, at entertainment outlets and through drug users.

“The effects of these drugs can cause users to become intoxicated to the point of losing their judgement and sense of awareness,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters today.

Earlier, Hussein had also revealed that the same synthetic drug products had been detected among secondary school students.

According to the Malay daily, police recorded 168 cases involving synthetic drug liquids with 267 arrests as of June 10 this year, compared with 108 cases and 138 arrests throughout last year.

Hussein warned that unless the issue is addressed swiftly, the number of road accidents linked to synthetic drug use could continue to rise, putting more road users at risk.

He urged the government to take a firmer stance on banning vape products, saying such a move would help authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police, curb abuse of the synthetic drugs.

He added that the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has requested government funding to procure saliva testing kits for use at roadblocks, while police are also working with the Health Ministry and the National Anti-Drugs Agency to tackle the problem.