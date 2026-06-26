JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 — Rain is forecast to affect seven of the 10 districts in the state tomorrow morning, potentially posing a slight “challenge” for prospective candidates and supporters on nomination day for the Johor state election.

Johor director of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), Azlai Ta’at, said rain is expected in Johor Bahru, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Tangkak and Kulai.

However, clear weather is expected in the morning in the other three districts of Segamat, Kluang and Mersing.

“Minimum temperatures across the state are expected to range between 24 and 25°C, while maximum temperatures will be between 31 and 34°C, with Segamat recording the highest at up to 34°C.

“The public, including supporters of contesting candidates, are advised to stay alert to any changes in weather conditions,” he told Bernama here today.

Thunderstorms are also expected to mark the start of the campaigning period, which will officially begin immediately after the nomination process ends tomorrow.

MetMalaysia forecast thunderstorms in Johor Bahru, Segamat, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Mersing and Kulai in the afternoon, while Batu Pahat and Tangkak are expected to experience rain, and Muar is forecast to be hot.

The nomination process is scheduled to take place from 9am to 10am at 56 nomination centres, before the official announcement of eligible candidates is made by returning officers.

Pakatan Harapan is fielding candidates in all 56 seats, involving 20 from PKR, 19 from Amanah and 17 from DAP.

Barisan Nasional is also contesting 56 seats, fielding 36 UMNO candidates, 16 MCA candidates and four MIC candidates.

Perikatan Nasional has announced that PAS will contest 11 seats, Bersatu 16, the Malaysian Indian People’s Party five and Pejuang one.

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance will contest four seats, Parti Sosialis Malaysia one, while Parti Bersama Malaysia is set to make its debut by contesting 15 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 7 for early voting and July 11 as polling day.

According to EC statistics, the election involves 2,727,926 registered voters, comprising 2,703,175 ordinary voters, 12,041 military personnel and spouses, and 12,710 police personnel and spouses.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/ — Bernama