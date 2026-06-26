JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 — The 16th Johor state election swings into full gear tomorrow as nomination day sets the stage for a high-stakes battle across all 56 state assembly seats.

Candidates will register from 9 am to 10 am at designated centres, with the official list of contenders to be unveiled once the screening process wraps up.

Polling day is set for July 11, with early voting on July 7.

A total of 2,727,926 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, according to the Election Commission (EC), including over 2.7 million ordinary voters, alongside 12,041 military personnel and spouses, and 12,710 police officers and spouses.

With nomination day just hours away, major political parties have already rolled out their candidate rosters, offering a dynamic mix of seasoned incumbents, fresh faces and familiar ones making a comeback.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) is going all in with candidates across all 56 seats, with 20 from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), 19 from Amanah, and 17 from DAP.

Barisan Nasional (BN) is matching that with a full slate of its own, featuring 36 UMNO candidates, 16 from MCA, and four from MIC.

Perikatan Nasional (PN), meanwhile, has thrown its hat into the ring with PAS contesting 11 seats, Bersatu 16, and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) five.

Adding to the mix, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) is vying for four seats, the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) is fielding one candidate, and Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) is expected to make its debut across 15 seats.

With all eyes on nomination day, the EC is urging prospective candidates to double-check their nomination forms early at the Returning Officer’s Office or State Election Office to avoid any last-minute hiccups.

Prospective candidates are also being urged to settle their deposit payments early and keep their receipts handy as proof when submitting nomination papers.

On the enforcement front, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has issued a stern reminder to all candidates and parties to steer clear of any unlawful conduct, whether under the MACC Act 2009 or the Election Offences Act 1954 (Amendment 2012).

To keep watch, the MACC has activated five 24-hour operations rooms across Tampoi, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Segamat and Mersing, giving the public a direct channel to report any suspected corruption or abuse of power throughout the election period.

The Johor State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 1, paving the way for this showdown.

For context, the 15th Johor state election in 2022 saw BN clinch 40 seats, PH take 12, PN secure three, and MUDA bag one, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely fought rematch. — Bernama