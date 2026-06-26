KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The government is targeting the current parliamentary sitting to table a Bill for debate and approval on the proposed separation of the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said Putrajaya remains firmly committed to the proposed reform, which is seen as a significant step towards strengthening institutional independence and governance.

“This is a major reform initiative that the government is committed to implementing. Stakeholder engagement sessions and the findings of the Select Committee have been taken into account.

“The government expects to table the Bill for debate and approval within the current parliamentary sitting,” the government spokesman told reporters during his weekly post-Cabinet press conference today.

However, Fahmi said it remains to be seen whether the Opposition will support the Bill in order to secure the required two-thirds majority, given that it is a reform intended to strengthen democracy and address long-standing concerns raised in Parliament.

He urged all Members of Parliament to support the constitutional amendment, stressing that it should be treated as a national reform rather than a partisan issue.

He said lawmakers must prioritise the country’s democratic institutions over political considerations, emphasising that the reform would ensure the Public Prosecutor is free from executive influence.

“If examined closely, this is what will ensure that the Public Prosecutor, who holds significant powers, is not controlled or directed by any party for specific purposes.

“Therefore, I believe this is a reform that should, must, and needs to be supported by all democrats, especially after taking into account the various views from those who called for improvements to the legislation,” he said.

Fahmi also noted that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had played a central role in advancing the Bill, ensuring that a wide range of views had been taken into account.

He further said that parliamentary attendance and voting records are permanently recorded in Hansard, noting that MPs absent during key votes would ultimately need to account for their decisions.

“Those who were absent during the recent vote must answer not only to their constituents, but also to all Malaysians and future generations as to why they did not support efforts to ensure that the Public Prosecutor’s institution remains independent, and that Parliament is entrusted with a significant role and responsibility in this process.

“This is far better than anything we might have expected. We hope that MPs, regardless of political background and party affiliation, will give their full support to this constitutional amendment.”