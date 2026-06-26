KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) has grown into one of the key pillars in ensuring that the development of the country’s water sector is carried out in a more structured, sustainable and effective manner over the two decades since its establishment.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that throughout that period, the PAAB has played an important role in strengthening the development of the nation’s water assets and infrastructure.

In a Facebook post last night in conjunction with PAAB’s 20th anniversary, he expressed his deep appreciation to the organisation’s entire workforce for its commendable achievements.

“Two decades is no short period of time. Behind every completed project, every asset developed and every achievement celebrated today lies the hard work, strong commitment and sacrifices of PAAB’s employees, organisational leadership and strategic partners, all of whom have consistently given their best for the benefit of the people and the country,” he said.

Commenting on water infrastructure development, Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, stressed that it is a long-term investment whose benefits are not always immediately visible.

“However, its benefits are felt every day through a more reliable water supply, more resilient systems, and the country’s ability to meet the needs of its people while supporting economic growth. These are among the key foundations for safeguarding and enhancing the nation’s well-being,” he said.

Touching on future challenges such as climate change, population growth and increasing demand for water resources, he assured that the government would continue to prioritise the water security agenda in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani which require sustained commitment, careful planning and close cooperation among the government, relevant agencies and all stakeholders.

Fadillah also expressed hope that PAAB would continue to prosper and excel as an institution contributing to national development, while continuing to play a vital role in safeguarding the well-being of the people and ensuring water supply security for future generations.

He also hoped that the celebration of PAAB’s 20th anniversary would serve as a catalyst for even greater success in the years ahead. — Bernama