KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Advocacy programmes on the Child Act 2001, the Anti-Bullying Act 2026 and the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 will be rolled out across the education sector.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the initiative was agreed upon during a meeting today with a delegation from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), led by Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki and Dr Mohd Al Adib Samuri.

“We also discussed current issues, including bullying and sexual harassment, as well as measures to address them,” she said in a Facebook post last night.

Fadhlina said collaboration between the Education Ministry and Suhakam should be strengthened to raise awareness at all levels while ensuring a safe learning environment for children.

“The rights and welfare of our children will always remain a priority. There will be no compromise,” she said. — Bernama