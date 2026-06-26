KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A 47-year-old man is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving before his Proton Saga crashed and overturned, coming to rest on its roof in Kota Tinggi early today.

He died at the scene, police said.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 2.45am along KM5.1 Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang (Jalan Tun Habab).

He said the driver, a Malaysian man, was travelling with a 46-year-old Malaysian woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat.

“In the accident, the Proton Saga driver is suspected to have suffered a heart attack while driving and died at the scene,” Yusof said in a statement today.

He said the driver’s body had been sent to the Forensic Unit at Kota Tinggi Hospital for a post-mortem and further investigation.

“The front-seat passenger was taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital for further treatment. The case is still under police investigation,” he said.

Photographs from the scene showed the Proton Saga lying upside down in the middle of the road after the crash, with the vehicle coming to rest on its roof.

Police said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, the standard provision for fatal road accidents pending the outcome of investigations.