JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has announced its list of 16 candidates under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition for the upcoming Johor state election.

Former Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon and former Johor menteri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal headline the list.

Rashid, the former Batu Pahat MP, will contest the Senggarang state seat for PN.

Before his stint in Johor and as deputy Speaker, the 66-year-old politician also served as Penang deputy chief minister, an exco member and a state assemblyman from 2013 to 2018.

Rashid is known for his personal approach and is considered PN’s most experienced candidate.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin has been the face of Johor Bersatu since taking over as the state chapter chief in 2022. He is also the incumbent Bukit Kepong assemblyman.

Besides his brief stint as Johor menteri besar in 2019, the 51-year-old is also an active medical practitioner who operates several clinics in the Muar district.

He is set to defend the Bukit Kepong seat for a third term.

The candidates were announced by PN deputy chairman and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a ceremony at the Pagoh Bersatu division office in Pagoh last night.

Also present were Bersatu vice-president Datuk Radzi Jidin, secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and other party leaders.

The announcement, which coincided with PAS’ own candidate announcement, was also broadcast live on the party’s social media channels.

Earlier, Bersatu announced that incumbent Layang-Layang assemblyman Abd Mutalip Abd Rahim had quit Umno and joined the party.

The 56-year-old former Johor Islamic religious affairs exco was named PN’s candidate for Layang-Layang.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 11 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nominations tomorrow and early voting on July 7.

The seats Bersatu will contest under PN: