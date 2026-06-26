KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied claims that anyone had been instructed to prevent Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi from entering Felda settlements, saying the federal government only handles matters under its own jurisdiction.

According to Berita Harian, Anwar said there had been no directive to bar Onn Hafiz from entering Felda areas after the Johor leader claimed he had been prevented from attending a land title presentation ceremony for settlers.

“There was no such instruction (to block Onn Hafiz). The federal government handles federal projects.

“The state government carries out state matters. Why make such a fuss about it?” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jameatus Solehah in Dengkil today.

Anwar was responding to Onn Hafiz’s allegation that he had been prevented from entering a Felda settlement to present land titles to settlers during the Johor State Felda Settlers’ Day 2026 celebration.

According to Onn Hafiz, the event, originally scheduled to be held at Felda Ulu Belitong in Kluang on June 20 and 21, was moved to Dewan Dato’ Onn in Taman Sri Lambak after he was not allowed to enter the settlement.

Speaking at the rescheduled event, Onn Hafiz said he was grateful the ceremony was able to proceed despite the delay.

“It turns out that I wasn’t even allowed to enter a Felda settlement to present land titles to settlers. This is the first time in my life in Johor that a menteri besar has not been allowed into a Felda area.

“This is not the manager’s fault. I think we can organise another special programme to present the settlers with their land titles,” he was quoted as saying, according to the national daily.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who oversees rural development, had also earlier denied issuing any directive to prevent the Johor caretaker menteri besar from entering Felda areas.