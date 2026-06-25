KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — A Form Two student died after collapsing during a rugby training session at a school in Telok Mas, Melaka yesterday, according to Sinar Harian.

The incident occurred at about 6pm, with the 14-year-old boy said to have completed around 15 minutes of training before experiencing breathing difficulties while listening to a briefing by his coach following a break.

The victim’s grand-uncle, Yahya Endut, 64, said he was shocked by the incident involving the teenager, whom he had helped raise since childhood.

“I was informed that while the victim was seated, he suddenly collapsed and had difficulty breathing.

“As soon as we received the information, our family rushed to the school. We were shocked because he had never suffered from any illness,” he was quoted as saying.

Yahya said the student, who stayed at the school hostel, had never shared any health concerns or other problems with family members.

Meanwhile, Melaka education, higher education and religious affairs committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman confirmed the incident and said the student collapsed during a post-training briefing before being pronounced dead.

Acting Melaka Tengah police chief Supt Halim Abas also confirmed the incident and said police would issue an official statement on the case.