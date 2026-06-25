JOHOR BAHRU, June 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will open five operations rooms across Johor to enable members of the public to submit information and complaints related to corruption and abuse of power during the state election.

MACC said that the operations rooms will operate 24 hours a day, starting from nomination day on June 27 until polling day on July 11.

It said that the five operations rooms will be located at the MACC Johor office in Tampoi, as well as MACC branch offices in Batu Pahat, Kluang, Segamat, and Mersing.

“Members of the public may also channel complaints regarding corruption and abuse of power through the operations room’s official email address: [email protected],” MACC said in a statement today.

It also assured that every piece of information received will be investigated professionally and transparently, in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws.

The commission further reminded all candidates and contesting political parties not to engage in any acts that violate the law, including provisions under the MACC Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954 (Amendment 2012).

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 11 as the polling day for the Johor polls, with nomination day on June 27 and early voting on July 7. — Bernama