JOHOR BAHRU, June 25 — The Johor Umno Youth has lodged a police report against Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi over a statement allegedly touching on 3R issues (race, religion and royalty) and feared to have the potential to generate dissatisfaction and hostility towards the Royal Institution.

Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros said the statement by the former Rengit state assemblyman and Umno Supreme Council member also contained elements of incitement that could lead to public unrest.

He said the report was lodged to enable the authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation under the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We respect his personal decision to leave the party. However, we disagree with and are uncomfortable with the reasons given, which appear to drag the Royal Institution into this (political) issue,” he told a press conference after lodging the report at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters here today.

He said Umno Youth divisions in all 26 divisions across the state would also lodge police reports on the matter today.

In a statement posted on Facebook today, Mohd Puad announced his resignation from Umno with immediate effect, saying the decision was made voluntarily and would allow him to express his views freely.

The Election Commission (EC) has set June 27 as nomination day for the Johor state election, with polling on July 11. — Bernama