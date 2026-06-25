KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is closely monitoring the status and welfare of three Malaysian Asian elephants sent to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan, in March.

Deputy Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the relocation of the three elephants, named Dara, Amoi and Kelat, forms part of a 25-year strategic ex-situ conservation cooperation programme between Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (ZTNS) and Tennoji Zoo.

He said before the programme was finalised, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) conducted a comprehensive physical and psychological impact assessment to ensure the Japanese zoo complied with international wildlife management standards.

“To ensure the welfare of these elephants remains optimal throughout their acclimatisation phase, seven Perhilitan mahouts have accompanied the animals on a rotational basis for two months since March.

“As a follow-up monitoring measure, two additional mahouts have been sent to the zoo from June 1 to June 30 to ensure the long-term adaptation process goes smoothly,” he said at the Special Chamber session of the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He was replying to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) on the government’s plans and actions to monitor the status and welfare of wild animals, such as elephants, sent abroad, as well as records of previously exported elephants.

In response to a supplementary question from Young Syefura on public and non-governmental organisation (NGO) calls to repatriate the three elephants, Syed Ibrahim said the government’s priority is to ensure that cooperation adheres to facts and legal principles while maintaining diplomatic relations with Japan.

He said any subsequent decision or action would be subject to official negotiations under the master agreement between ZTNS and Tennoji Zoo.

“Regarding the proposal to send independent observers or NGOs to Japan, NRES is prepared to facilitate the process should there be a mutual consensus between Taiping Zoo and Tennoji Zoo, based on existing contractual obligations,” he said.

Commenting on allegations about the loss of 19 elephants previously sent abroad, Syed Ibrahim clarified that the data was unofficial, adding that official Perhilitan records show only 10 elephants have been exported overseas since 1977. — Bernama