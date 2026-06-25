JOHOR BAHRU, June 25 — Prospective candidates for the 16th Johor State Election are advised to pre-check their nomination forms at the Returning Officer’s Office or the State Election Office to ensure a smooth nomination process this Saturday.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said all nomination papers must be submitted at 56 nomination centres, which will be open from 9am to 10am.

He said the papers must be handed over to the Returning Officer at the respective nomination centres by the candidate, proposer, and seconder, or by any two, or by any one of the three.

In addition, he said, candidates are also encouraged to make their deposit payments early and bring along the payment receipt as proof when submitting their nomination papers.

“As for candidates representing political parties, they must submit a letter authorising the use of their party’s symbol when handing over their nomination papers,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, the EC also reminded all candidates who have paid their campaign material deposits to comply with the Election Offences Act 1954 [Act 5] as well as local authority by-laws.

“This includes the prohibition on using musical instruments or loudspeakers for campaign purposes from vehicles, as well as loitering or remaining within 50 metres of the boundary of any nomination centre, both of which are offences under Act 5,” he said.

The EC also called on all prospective candidates and political parties to adhere to the laws, regulations, codes of conduct and directives issued by the Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police to ensure a smooth and orderly nomination process.

“The EC also wishes to remind prospective candidates, supporters, and stakeholders to take necessary precautions, given weather forecasts indicating possible rain and thunderstorms in several locations in Johor on nomination day,” he said.

He added that all parties should plan their travel to ensure safety and the smooth overall conduct of the Johor state election nomination process.

The EC has set July 11 as polling day for the Johor state election, with June 27 as nomination day and July 7 for early voting. — Bernama