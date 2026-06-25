SEREMBAN, June 25 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has approved an immediate allocation of RM805,700 to enhance operations at the Senawang Health Clinic here.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said RM588,400 of the total allocation would be channelled to the Health Clinic, while the remaining RM217,300 would be allocated to the Dental Clinic to fund repair and upgrading works, as well as the procurement of medical and non-medical assets.

“Among the key initiatives under this allocation is the upgrading of the Dental Clinic building to ensure optimum comfort for visitors.

“The allocation also covers the procurement of a new ultrasound machine to enhance diagnostic capabilities, as well as the acquisition of two new vehicles to improve the mobility of healthcare personnel in carrying out field duties,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dzulkefly expressed hope that the funding would ensure the continued delivery of more efficient, equitable and comfortable healthcare services to the local community.

He said the facility shoulders a significant responsibility as a primary healthcare hub, serving more than 220,000 residents in the surrounding areas and recording an average of 1,000 patient visits daily. — Bernama