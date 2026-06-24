KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Child Protection Code (CPC) establishes a safe, practical and responsible age-verification mechanism to ensure only eligible users are allowed access to social media platforms.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the CPC, together with the Risk Mitigation Code (RMC), was issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on May 22 and came into force on June 1 under the Online Safety Act 2025 (Act 866).

He said both codes aim to create a safer online environment, particularly by protecting children from online risks and harm.

“Under the CPC, licensed service providers offering social media services are required to implement age-verification mechanisms rather than identity verification to ensure compliance with the minimum age requirement. Users aged 16 and above are allowed to register and hold social media accounts, while those below that age are not permitted to create or maintain accounts until they reach the specified threshold.”

He said this in reply to Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) in the Dewan Rakyat today on the purpose of age verification for social media accounts and safeguards to ensure personal data is limited in scope and deleted after use.

Fahmi said the mechanism must be implemented in a secure, practical manner that respects user privacy, in line with CPC requirements.

Service providers, he stressed, must comply with personal data protection laws, including data minimisation and purpose limitation principles, ensuring data collection is strictly limited to what is necessary for age verification and properly disposed of afterwards.

He said age verification must be based on official documents issued by the Malaysian government, including MyKad, passports, birth certificates or other recognised credentials.

“To prevent manipulation, age verification must be supported by official government records and not self-declaration alone,” he said.

The minister said the CPC also allows the use of other recognised documents, including equivalent records issued by competent authorities in other jurisdictions, to ensure equal access to online protection for all children regardless of documentation status.

Fahmi said the policy does not permanently restrict children from social media, but delays account ownership until the age of 16, when users are deemed to have greater maturity to engage safely and responsibly online.

He said the initiative, known as “Tunggu 16” (Wait Until 16), is designed to protect children and families from online risks and harm. — Bernama