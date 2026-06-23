KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — Inspector General of Projects Sabah Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak reaffirmed his commitment to closely monitoring the implementation of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project, stressing that every delay carries a cost to both government expenditure and public benefit.

Speaking after a site visit on Tuesday with officials from the Public Works Department (JKR), contractors and relevant agencies, Salleh said several key work packages (WP) under the project were making encouraging progress and remained on track to achieve major milestones this year.

“I am encouraged by the progress achieved so far. WP 3, 4, 10 and 29 are on track to obtain their Certificates of Partial Completion (CPC) this year,” he said.

A major milestone was recorded under WP4 with the opening of the new four-lane dual carriageway between the Bongawan flyover and Benoni flyover on June 15. The new section is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and enhance road safety for motorists travelling along the route.

Salleh also said WP6 and WP7 are expected to complete their original scope of works, achieve CPC status and open the route from the Putatan flyover to the Sepanggar interchange by October this year.

“The remaining five Phase 1A packages are scheduled for completion between 2027 and 2028. While progress is encouraging, there should be no room for avoidable delays,” he said.

He emphasised that project delays not only increase construction costs but also postpone the benefits that infrastructure projects are intended to deliver to the people.

“Every delay comes with a cost. It increases project expenses and delays the economic and social benefits that the people of Sabah deserve,” he said.

Salleh said he would continue working closely with all stakeholders to ensure project implementation remains on schedule and that issues affecting progress are addressed promptly.

“The timelines are clear. The targets are known. The people of Sabah expect results. Our responsibility is to ensure that every package is delivered according to schedule,” he added.

Also present during the site visit were representatives from the relevant government agencies and contractors involved in the project. — The Borneo Post