JOHOR BAHRU, June 23 — The Education Ministry has ordered all schools nationwide to strengthen their protection and safety aspects through the implementation of mandatory school security guidelines without any compromise.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry has taken drastic steps to address protection and safety issues in schools by introducing mandatory security guidelines that were announced last week.

“The guidelines must be implemented comprehensively by all school administrators.

“The aspect of student protection and safety must be given serious attention by schools to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for all.

“I would like to remind all school administrators once again to improve the level of safety in schools, especially in areas involving student safety,” she told reporters after the Madani Furniture and Kalvi Programme at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Jalan Yahya Awal here today.

Present at the event was Human Resources Minister Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan.

Fadhlina said that the ministry is also committed to ensuring that every issue related to safety continues to be given priority through continuous monitoring and close cooperation between schools, parents and the local community.

She said all parties related to educational institutions need to play their respective roles in raising safety awareness, including reminding students of the importance of maintaining their daily personal safety.

Fadhlina, who is also the Nibong Tebal MP, was commenting to an incident involving a 16-year-old female student who died after she fell from a school block in Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan last Friday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed yesterday that there was no elements of foul play detected in the incident based on initial investigations and the autopsy results.

He was reported as saying that the cause of death of the Form Four student was a head injury due to the fall and was not related to bullying.

The case is classified under sudden death, but further investigations are ongoing.

Previously, Fadhlina was reported to have visited the family of the deceased student at the Rembau Hospital.

She called on the public to respect the family’s privacy.