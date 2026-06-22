IPOH, June 22 — Police are finalising the investigation papers regarding the defamation case on the Tok Batin of Kampung Lubuk Gaharu via a live broadcast on the Tik Tok platform regarding the discovery of the missing female climber, Jaslinda Saludin.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the investigation paper has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“We have sent the investigation paper to the public prosecutor and we need to update the investigation. After that, the public prosecutor will make a decision,” he said at a press conference at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohd Alwi said the man in his 30s who was remanded for four days to assist in the investigation into the defamation case has been released on police bail.

The man had previously gone viral during a live broadcast session when he claimed that Tok Batin Mohd Asmmadi Abdullah had ‘kept’ Jaslinda Saludin for two weeks and would marry the female climber if the matter did not go viral.

Earlier, the suspect was reported to have made a public apology via video recording following the controversy surrounding the post.

On June 6, Jaslinda, 49, was found safe by residents of Kampung Orang Asli (KOA) Lubuk Gaharu after going missing for 14 days since May 24 while climbing Gunung Batu Putih. — Bernama

* Editor’s note: The earlier headline for this story has been revised to read clearer.