KOTA BHARU, June 21 — Two teenage cousins, aged 15 and 16, have been missing for three days after going on their first solo trip to Kota Bharu last Thursday.

Nur Kaseh Nalisya Mohd Ramzul Nazrie, 16, and her cousin, Nor Syahzanani, 15, left their homes in Kampung Baloh near Kok Lanas on Thursday afternoon, using an e-hailing service to travel to the state capital.

Nur Kaseh Nalisya’s mother, Hasnah Zakaria, 46, said her daughter, the fifth of seven siblings, last contacted her at about 9 pm that day, saying they would return home shortly.

She said that after the last contact, both girls’ mobile phones could not be reached, and further attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.

“Before leaving, my daughter said they just wanted to go sightseeing and take photos at scenic spots in town. Neither of them took their MyKad or wallets because they only used their phones to pay the e-hailing fare,” she told reporters here yesterday.

Nor Syahzanani’s father, Mohd Sulaiman Zakaria, 47, said his youngest daughter had no problems at home and had never travelled outside their village without being accompanied by family members.

He said his daughter and her cousin are close, as they live nearby and often spend time together in the village.

“This is the first time they went out to Kota Bharu town on their own. We have been searching for them everywhere and hope they will be found safe,” he said.

He added that a missing persons report was lodged at the Kota Bharu district police headquarters at 10am on Friday.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri confirmed receipt of the report and said the case is being investigated as a missing-persons case. — Bernama