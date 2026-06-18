LABUAN, June 18 — A search and rescue (SAR) operation is underway for an eight-year-old boy feared drowned in Sungai Ganggarak Permai here yesterday evening.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Rahman Ali said the department received an emergency call on the incident at 6.36pm.

The victim was identified as Putra Faris Suhaimi.

“Upon arriving at the scene, our personnel were informed by members of the public that a child was feared drowned in the river.

“The operation commander immediately initiated a search operation, with personnel conducting surface water searches in an effort to locate the victim,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Abdul Rahman said 14 personnel from the Layangan Fire and Rescue Station were deployed, assisted by members of the Tanjung Aru Water Rescue Team (PBS) and police personnel.

He said the operation involved a Light Fire Rescue Tender, an Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicle and a Hilux Base Line Support vehicle.

As of 9pm, the search for the victim was still ongoing. — Bernama