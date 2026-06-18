LABUAN, June 18 — The body of an eight-year-old boy feared drowned in Sungai Ganggarak Permai here yesterday evening was found today.

The victim, identified as Putra Faris Suhaimi, was found floating at 3.30pm about 50 metres from where a pair of slippers, believed to belong to him, was found yesterday evening.

He was found by search-and-rescue members comprising personnel from rescue agencies and local villagers involved in the search operation.

The boy was reported missing after he was feared to have fallen into the river on Wednesday evening, with his family members remaining at the scene since the incident was reported.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Rahman Ali said the department received an emergency call at 6.36pm yesterday and immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation.

“The actual time the boy went missing, however, has yet to be ascertained,” he told Bernama.

Abdul Rahman said 14 personnel from the Layangan Fire and Rescue Station were deployed and assisted by police personnel, the Tanjung Aru Water Rescue Team (PBS), the Wildlife Department and local villagers.

“The search involved the use of small and larger boats to cover the river area, while the Wildlife Department assisted in assessing the river environment, including the possible presence of crocodiles and other risks that could affect the operation,” he said.

The body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama