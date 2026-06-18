JOHOR BAHRU, June 18 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to announce the list of candidates contesting in the Johor state election this Monday, said Johor PKR chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Zaliha, who is also PKR vice-president, said the announcement was expected to be made at a ceremony involving the party’s top leadership, including PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The announcement of candidates has been agreed upon by the state and central PH. God willing, we will hold it in the north of Johor, possibly in Bukit Gambir, Tangkak,” she said in an interview with Bernama.

Dr Zaliha said the selection of the location in the northern part of Johor was to further fuel the wave of support from the people, which was seen to be increasing after several series of programmes in the northern zone, including in Bukit Naning, which showed very encouraging responses.

Elaborating further, she said the selection of candidates involved views from the branch level to ensure that those chosen truly understood the needs of the local community and had a good service record.

“We also include elements of professionals, young people, women and racial diversity so that there is balance in the team of candidates that are presented,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said that apart from representing various community groups, the candidates chosen also need to have the ability to contribute to PH’s larger goals in this election.

She said PH did not enter the election arena simply to increase the number of seats it had won previously, but rather with the target of forming a state government.

PH will contest in all 56 State Legislative Assembly seats, with PKR fielding candidates in 20 seats, DAP (17) and Amanah (19).

The Johor state election is set for July 11, with nominations on June 27 and early voting on July 7. — Bernama