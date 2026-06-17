ALOR SETAR, June 17 — Police have recorded statements from seven individuals so far to assist investigations into the grenade blast that killed two Malaysian Army personnel during training at Hobart Camp, Gurun yesterday.

Kedah deputy police chief DCP Baderulhisham Baharudin said they will also take statements of other witnesses at the location of the incident, including coaches, other trainees and officers of the range who were also following the training.

“Tomorrow we will continue taking statements … participants involved in training and those at the scene, including supervisors.

“Both bodies are at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for autopsy and we hope it will be done tonight,” he said at the media conference at the Kedah contingent police headquarters yesterday.

He said the police will conduct a thorough investigation and that the deaths were currently classified as sudden deaths as the police findings did not indicate foul play at this point.

The two army personnel, Corp Norazmi Abu Bakar of the 6th Royal Malay Regiment Battalion and Pvt Siti Khadijah Sungip of the 1st Squadron of the Royal Engineers Regiment succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the grenade blast that occurred at about 10.57am today while en route to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani. — Bernama