KOTA BHARU, June 17 — Petrol smuggling activities along the Malaysia-Thailand border, particularly in Kelantan, remain at a low and controlled level despite concerns over the impact of ongoing tensions in West Asia on regional fuel supply.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the assessment was based on the latest enforcement and arrest data presented by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living during a recent State Security Committee meeting.

According to him, the situation remains manageable due to proactive and coordinated enforcement measures conducted through large-scale integrated operations at border entry points and petrol stations within identified risk zones.

“Our borders are closely monitored and illegal routes, or rat lanes, are not allowed to be used by smugglers.

“If there are attempts to smuggle fuel, they would have to rely on legal entry routes using tactics such as modifying vehicle fuel tanks, but such cases remain limited because of continuous monitoring,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Yusoff said daily control operations and patrols conducted by the General Operations Force (GOF), together with police personnel from nearby stations, would continue to be intensified at identified petrol stations to prevent any leakage of subsidised fuel.

Last May, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s petrol and diesel supply remained sufficient despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia and global economic uncertainties that continue to place pressure on international energy supply chains.

At the same time, the government remains committed to maintaining the subsidised RON95 fuel price at RM1.99 per litre.

Meanwhile, when asked about broader cross-border security concerns, Mohd Yusoff said drug trafficking and illegal immigration remain the two most pressing threats currently faced by enforcement agencies.

He said narcotics-related crimes continue to receive the highest priority due to their serious and destructive impact on society.

The movement of undocumented migrants also remains under close observation because of its potential to contribute to wider social issues.

Nevertheless, he assured that the overall security situation along the Kelantan-Thailand border remains stable and under control through close cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other relevant security agencies. — Bernama