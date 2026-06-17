KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Malaysia has significantly upgraded its land-based firepower, securing 18 Caesar artillery systems in a deal announced yesterday at the Eurosatory 2026 international defence and security exhibition.

The acquisition signals a strategic shift in the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to modernising the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Representatives from KNDS and local industrial partner Advanced Defense System (ADS Sdn Bhd) inked the deal on Tuesday. Beyond the hardware, the contract includes a critical licence for technology transfer, enabling the assembly of these systems directly within Malaysia.

With this move, Malaysia becomes the 15th nation to adopt the Caesar, a global benchmark in wheeled artillery proven in high-intensity combat.

With 800 units already deployed worldwide, the system is prized for its mobility, rate of fire, and precision. It can discharge six rounds in under one minute at a range of 40 km and relocate in less than two and a half minutes, providing a decisive tactical advantage on the battlefield.

In 2018, KNDS and Malaysian authorities reached a similar milestone with the local assembly of 105LG lightweight towed artillery guns. That programme demonstrated KNDS’s ability to support sovereign capabilities, ensuring that the 105LG’s high mobility and rapid repositioning capabilities provide discretion and survivability in complex operational environments.

The current order of 18 Caesar systems in a regimental configuration directly bolsters the operational edge of the Malaysian Army.

By prioritising know-how transfer and advanced industrial localisation through ADS, the contract aligns with the Malaysian National Defence Industry Policy (NDIP), which seeks to build an autonomous, sustainable, and resilient national defence ecosystem.

“We are particularly proud to support the Malaysian Army through the delivery of world-class artillery systems that meet the highest operational standards,” said Nicolas Groult, chief executive officer of KNDS France.

“This new milestone in KNDS’s history in Malaysia reflects our determination to support our partners over the long term in developing their defence capabilities and to meet their expectations in terms of industrial localisation.”