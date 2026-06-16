KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Placing the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (TERAJU) under the Prime Minister’s Department will enable the agency to advance the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35), said Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

He said the move strengthens TERAJU’s position, enabling the agency to build on its achievements and further accelerate its progress

“For TERAJU, the fundamental blocks are already in place. Moving forward, its direction has been clearly set, with key programmes such as XCELERATE and the Bumiputera Strategic Acquisition Fund (BSAF) already established.

“From this year onwards, the focus will be on execution. TERAJU aims to produce 20 publicly listed Bumiputera companies, and I hope it will remain firmly focused on advancing the (PuTERA35) agenda,” he said in a press conference today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that TERAJU, formerly under the purview of the Ministry of Economy, has been made an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department to strengthen the supervision of Bumiputera development programmes, especially PuTERA35 initiatives.

At the same time, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, highlighted that government-linked investment companies have increased their investment commitment in Bumiputera businesses to RM2 billion for 2026, from RM1.3 billion in 2025.

During the press conference, Akmal Nasrullah called upon more Bumiputera companies to view the capital market as part of their long-term growth strategy.

He said Bumiputera companies must strengthen their governance, build professional leadership, improve financial discipline, and invest in innovation.

“These are the qualities that investors look for. Not just strong numbers, but credibility, resilience, and the ability to deliver sustainable value.

“As Malaysia move towards the aspiration of PuTERA35, we need more (Bumiputera) companies that are commercially strong, globally competitive, and able to contribute to national prosperity,” he added. — Bernama