PEKAN, June 16 — Five individuals, including a nurse, are on remand for three to four days from today to assist in the investigation into the sale and purchase of fake medical certificates (MC).

The remand order against all the suspects, aged 33 to 55, was issued by Magistrate Melody Woon Sze Mun at the Magistrate’s Court here to facilitate police investigations under sections 420 and 468 of the Penal Code.

Pekan police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said all the suspects were arrested in an operation in Kampung Marhum and Kampung Kuala Pahang here between 3pm and 10pm yesterday.

Yesterday, Mohd Zaidi said initial investigations found that the MCs were sold for between RM50 and RM200 each.

He said the activity was believed to have been carried out in an organised manner with the involvement of individuals who acted as middlemen to find customers and manage the sale of medical certificates. — Bernama