MUAR, June 16 — Maintaining good relations with major world powers such as China and the United States has never weakened Malaysia’s position in upholding its national principles on international issues, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He pointed out that Malaysia practises a policy of friendship with all countries while remaining firm in safeguarding national interests, including in matters relating to trade, investment and law enforcement.

“We are friends to all but we keep our principles. If they (Israel) do something wrong against Gaza, we will say it is wrong,” he said during a speech at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) public rally “Keadilan Untuk Bangsa Johor” here last night.

Anwar said Malaysia’s close ties with China, for instance, have brought benefits in trade, investment and education, but the government would not compromise on any violation of the country’s laws.

“We have good relations with China because China has been good to us. We can trade, do business and send our children there to study. However, if there are parties who violate regulations and conduct business without permits, we will still take action. We are friends, but we will always protect national interests,” he said.

Anwar said the good ties Malaysia fostered with various countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, China and the United States allowed it to play a more effective role at the international level without sacrificing national interests.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia’s stand is widely respected at the international stage as the country has hosted many major world leaders recently, including United States President Donald Trump.

Even though Malaysia was not a big country, world leaders such as China President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Qiang chose to hold official visits here.

Anwar also rejected criticism over the friendly diplomatic approach he practised while receiving foreign leaders, stressing that good relations with world leaders was vital to strengthening cooperation and to create more opportunities for the country.

“My priority is to protect the interests of Malaysians and to ensure the country is respected globally,” he added. — Bernama