KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has conveyed his condolences to the families of two army personnel killed in an explosion during grenade-throwing training at the Hobart Camp shooting range in Gurun, Kedah, this morning.

In a Facebook post, His Majesty prayed that the victims’ families would be granted strength and resilience in facing the difficult time.

“Al-Fatihah to the two personnel who were killed in this tragedy. May they be placed among the faithful and the martyrs,” said Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The King also decreed that the Armed Forces conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident and ensure that safety aspects are given top priority and further strengthened.

Earlier, the Malaysian Army confirmed that the victims were Corporal Norazmi Abu Bakar from the 6th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment (6 RAMD), and Private Siti Khadijah Sungip from the 1st Squadron, Royal Army Engineers Regiment (1 RAJD).

Both sustained serious injuries in the 10.57 am incident and were pronounced dead while being transported to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani. — Bernama