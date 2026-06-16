BALING, June 16 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kedah branch raided an animal feed processing factory in the Kuala Ketil Industrial Area yesterday over the suspected storage of wheat flour without proper authorisation.

Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said four enforcement personnel from the Baling branch carried out the operation at about 4.30pm.

“The inspection uncovered wheat flour believed to have been used in the company’s animal feed processing activities,” he said in a statement today.

A total of 53,325 kilogrammes of flour, valued at an estimated RM100,251, was seized for further investigation.

Muhammad Nizam said a 25-year-old local man, who identified himself as the factory manager, failed to produce a permit or approval from the Supply Controller for storing the flour.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) he said, adding that firm action would be taken against any party found misusing or diverting subsidised goods. — Bernama