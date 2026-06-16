KOTA KINABALU, June 16 — The increase in the interim Special Grant allocation to Sabah from RM600 million to RM1.5 billion clearly demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the implementation of the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 31 marked a significant step towards strengthening Sabah’s financial position.

He said that although the case concerning Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement was still proceeding legally, GRS maintains its position that the review of the Special Grant under Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution must be implemented, including the gazettement of the revised grant this year.

“This position is consistent with the commitment expressed by the Prime Minister, including in his speech in the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 13, 2025, in which he affirmed the MADANI Government’s recognition of Sabah’s 40 per cent Special Grant entitlement as provided for under the Federal Constitution,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

Earlier, Armizan, who is also Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, held a special meeting with several Sabah MPs to discuss the latest status of the implementation of Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement, which remains one of the state’s key priorities and demands.

Armizan said GRS would continue to play a constructive and firm role in ensuring that matters involving the interests and rights of the people of Sabah are pursued through continuous engagement, negotiation and cooperation with the Federal Government. — Bernama