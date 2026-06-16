MUAR, June 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that efforts to drive Malaysia forward through foreign investments, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, and quantum computing must remain the government’s primary focus, rather than political disputes.

Anwar said this approach is currently being implemented through government efforts to bring investments in AI and data centres into the country, as well as exploring quantum computing technology during his recent visit to Japan.

According to him, these steps will enable Malaysia to become a highly competitive nation for the benefit of future generations.

“For our children, their future lies in AI and quantum. So we must work toward that. If politics is just about fighting day in and day out over Chinese, Malay, Indian, temples, and mosques, just endless bickering, when are we going to take care of this country?” he said during his speech at the PH Grand Rally “Justice for the People of Johor” with the Prime Minister here last night.

Also present were PKR Vice-President Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Johor PH Chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister called on all citizens to work together to help the government develop the nation.

“Rise up Malaysians — Malay, Chinese, Indian — work together, build this nation, elevate this country into a great nation, because we can do it. Who says we can’t do it? People around the world are looking at Malaysia now. We don’t even need to campaign; people are coming here to invest,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar, who is also the PKR President and PH Chairman, reminded political leaders and parties to collectively think about the best future and development for the people instead of exploiting sentiments of hatred.

“That is why I say, for politics to succeed, people must be smart and listen to the people’s problems. Do not exploit sentiments of hatred toward others, do not. Think about what will happen to our country,” he said. — Bernama