TANJUNG MALIM, June 16 — The formation of new political parties in the country will not affect Barisan Nasional's (BN) prospects in the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the coalition was well-prepared for the two state polls and remained fully focused on efforts in the areas where it will field candidates.

He said that while anyone is free to establish a new political party in a democracy, BN will continue to adhere to its strategies and preparations.

“Johor Umno and BN have prepared extensively, and I believe the formation of a new party will have no impact on BN, based on the efforts and preparations that have already been set in motion,” he said.

He said this when asked whether the emergence of Parti Wawasan Negara and Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) would pose a challenge to BN in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

Earlier, Zambry launched the pilot programme for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 at public universities before attending the launch of the book Nahas Gerik: UPSI Berduka at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here today.

The Johor state poll is slated for July 11, while voters in Negeri Sembilan will cast their ballots on August 1. — Bernama