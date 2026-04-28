SHAH ALAM, April 28 — The Selangor government has called for swift and firm action by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over a social media post insulting the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state’s stance had been conveyed to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil during a meeting held yesterday afternoon.

“I will maintain close coordination with the Ministry of Communications and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarding developments in the investigation by enforcement agencies, and will seek an audience to inform the Sultan of Selangor of any updates in this case,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued following the circulation of a digitally edited image on social media depicting an animal wearing ceremonial attire and state honours, believed to be intended to insult the royal institution.

According to Amirudin, preliminary investigations found that the account owner had uploaded the post before deleting the Facebook account.

Elaborating, Amirudin stressed that the state government strongly condemns the irresponsible act, describing it as tarnishing and insulting the Selangor royal institution.

He said the royal institution, particularly the Malay Rulers, serves as the Head of Islam and a symbol of unity and harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“The response from all parties, including the public who have condemned the act, is a clear signal of the people’s stance on the role, function and highest regard for the Selangor royal institution.

“I firmly state that such despicable actions are prohibited in Selangor and, as early as this morning, my political secretary Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad lodged a police report to urge an immediate investigation into this insulting act,” he said.

Amirudin also reminded all parties to act responsibly when using social media and to avoid any actions that could disrupt social harmony and the royal institution, particularly in a multiracial state such as Selangor. — Bernama