KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos says he will lodge a police report against a Selangor DAP assemblyman over a proposal to introduce a modern, closed-system pig farming model in the state.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, Jamal said the proposal by Seri Kembangan assemblyman Wong Siew Ki had sparked political backlash and public anger, including an alleged social media post depicting a pig in royal attire that he claimed was disrespectful to the Selangor ruler.

He said the report would be made on behalf of Selangor Umno against Wong and others allegedly involved in the post, calling for firm action to be taken.

“Selangor Umno calls for action to be taken without compromise against those who attempt to threaten the harmony in the state and insult the royal institution,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Jamal had criticised Wong’s proposal, saying it was disrespectful and urging her to leave Selangor if she did not agree with the Sultan of Selangor’s position on the matter.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had previously said in February that he did not consent to pig farming being carried out in any district in the state.

Wong has stood by her proposal, while opposition assemblymen have accused her of going against the Sultan’s wishes.