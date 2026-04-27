KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Police have opened an investigation into an incident involving a smashed car window at Elmina Park, Shah Alam, after a report of mischief went viral on social media.

According to an Astro Awani report, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said the case involved a local woman in her early 40s who discovered her vehicle had been damaged while she was out jogging.

Based on the police report, the woman had parked her car by the roadside before heading for exercise.

However, when she returned about 40 minutes later, she found the front passenger-side window shattered.

“Checks found that no valuables were missing from the victim’s vehicle,” he said in a statement.

Police have classified the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, which carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Investigations are ongoing, and police have urged members of the public with information on the incident to come forward and assist by contacting the investigating officer.

The case has drawn public attention after social media posts about the incident sparked concern over safety at the recreational area.