PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Tiada Visa, Tiada Haji (No Visa, No Haj) compliance campaign has been launched to safeguard the welfare, safety and well being of pilgrims, curb fraud and ensure compliance with the regulations set by the Saudi government.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said the campaign is being implemented in response to the Saudi government’s call to promote a similar approach.

“Through this campaign, we are working for the benefit of all pilgrims and the safety of the entire Muslim community, aiming to prevent fraud and scams that harm Muslims in Malaysia.

“So, this campaign is about ensuring that all our haj arrangements and management are well organised, orderly and truly able to meet everything our pilgrims expect,” he told reporters after attending the monthly agency gathering at the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) here today.

Zulkifli said the campaign also aligns with the Muzakarah Haji’s ruling on the importance of complying with haj visa regulations.

He said the 1447H/2026M haj season has so far run smoothly, with orderly management and good flight operations, adding that Tabung Haji (TH) continues to prioritise public safety as one of the campaign’s main missions.

“Only pilgrims with valid visas will be allowed to perform haj, which helps protect their welfare throughout their stay in the Holy Land,” he said.

He also reminded Malaysians not to perform haj independently, as they would not be covered for any problems, such as health issues, if they did not go through official channels.

He stressed that using any visa other than a haj visa, such as tourist, business, work or umrah visas, for the purpose of performing haj is an offence under Saudi law.

“Entry into Makkah for haj is only allowed for those with a valid haj visa or official documents such as an Iqamah or work permit in the Holy Land area,” he said.

He said anyone who breaks the rules can face fines of up to SR100,000 (RM105,377), while those who help or transport pilgrims without valid visas could be jailed for up to six months and fined up to SR50,000 (RM52,698). — Bernama