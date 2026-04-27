PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The 2026 National Workers’ Day celebration and carnival, to be held over three days from May 1 to 3 at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil, will serve as a platform to appreciate the contributions of the country’s workforce and to strengthen the career ecosystem through job opportunities, skills development, and various services for the public.

The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) said the celebration, themed ‘Pekerja Madani Kesuma Bangsa,’ will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is expected to gather more than 15,000 workers from various sectors, including trade unions, statutory bodies, as well as the public and private sectors.

“The highlight of the event will feature a special address by the Prime Minister, along with the presentation of the 2026 National Workers’ Day Awards in recognition of workers’ contributions to national development,” Kesuma said in a statement today.

It added that a total of 14 award categories will be presented, covering outstanding workers, employers, trade unions, media and best contingents. Each recipient will receive RM10,000 in cash along with a commemorative plaque, bringing the total prize value to RM140,000.

“The organisation of this event is not only a symbol of appreciation for the workforce, but also reflects the government’s continued commitment to uplifting workers as the backbone of national progress, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani,” it said.

Kesuma said that throughout the three-day event, 2026 National Workers’ Day carnival is expected to attract up to 30,000 visitors, focusing on the needs of the public across the entire career ecosystem, including career entry, existing workers, career advancement through skills upgrading, as well as public well-being through access to various support services.

This approach reflects Kesuma’s efforts to ensure that every individual is continuously supported at every stage – from entering the workforce, progressing in their careers, to enjoying a better quality of life.

Kesuma said that among the main highlights is the Career Carnival organised by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), which offers 4,000 job vacancies through the MYFutureJobs platform, with salaries ranging from RM2,500 to RM16,000. It will also provide walk-in interview sessions with employers as well as career guidance services for job seekers.

“At the same time, the event also emphasises skills development and workforce capability enhancement through exposure to training programmes, upskilling and reskilling opportunities, as well as developments in industrial technology to ensure workers remain relevant and competitive in an increasingly dynamic economic landscape,” it said.

In addition to job and training opportunities, Kesuma said the carnival will feature the participation of more than 50 exhibitors from various ministries, departments, government agencies and industries, offering direct services to the public at a single integrated location.

Among the services provided are Rahmah Sales, Agro Madani Sales, health screenings, blood donation drives, counters by the National Registration Department, as well as industrial technology exhibitions, along with various advisory services related to labour, occupational safety and health, and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) opportunities. — Bernama