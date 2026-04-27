KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Authorities have moved to ease concerns over major hillside developments in Genting Highlands and Cameron Highlands, saying the projects comply with all regulatory requirements and are located on terrain classified as low risk.

According to a report by New Straits Times, officials said the multi-million-ringgit developments had secured the necessary approvals and did not pose hillslope safety risks.

The Bentong Municipal Council said nine large-scale projects in Genting Highlands had obtained all required clearances and met regulatory standards.

The reassurance comes amid public concern over slope safety, worsening traffic congestion and the long-term sustainability of high-density developments in the highlands, which are often packed during weekends and public holidays.

Council president Rose Samsul Abdul Razak said the projects are being rolled out in phases, mainly in Genting Permai and Gohtong Jaya, with full completion projected by 2035.

“There are some that may be completed this year or next year. Some projects have up to seven phases. So, we are looking at a 2035 completion date,” he said.

The developments include thousands of serviced apartments and commercial units aimed at a broad market, including buyers looking to settle in emerging highland townships.

Rose said all projects had adhered to technical requirements and planning guidelines.

“Technically, everything has been taken into account.”

He added that the developments fall under the Technical Committee for the Development of Environmentally Sensitive Areas, with approvals secured for social, traffic and environmental impact assessments.

Construction, he said, is limited to hill slopes categorised as Level 3 or below, based on Department of Environment guidelines.

“A Level 3 hill slope (medium steep) is where construction is strictly regulated. Level 4 (very steep) is highly restricted or banned for residential housing, and on Level 5 (extreme or cliff), building is strictly forbidden.”

Each project is overseen by appointed consultants responsible for coordinating contractors and issuing the Certificate of Completion and Compliance, while authorities conduct periodic checks to ensure adherence to guidelines.

“The consultant is responsible for complete monitoring.

“As for the council and other departments, we carry out periodic monitoring to ensure they follow guidelines, including groundwork and ongoing works,” he said.

On traffic concerns, Rose pointed to measures outlined in the Genting Highlands Special Area Plan introduced in 2024, which includes a proposed alternative route linking Bukit Tinggi (Colmar Tropicale) to Genting Permai.

“We don’t know when that will happen, but we’ve planned for it.”

He noted that developers currently rely on existing access roads, adding that there is limited land for new road construction.

“We no longer have land to build new roads. Road expansion is not under the government’s purview; these are private roads owned by Genting.”

Developers, he said, are required to provide sufficient entry and exit routes within their projects, although these ultimately feed into the main road network where congestion occurs.

In Cameron Highlands, a separate development valued at over RM1 billion will include hotels, convention centres and retail components, alongside upgrades to the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands road.

Pahang state executive councillor Leong Yu Man said such investments could strengthen tourism and economic activity.

“I believe that before any investment is approved, thorough market studies are conducted. This shows that developments are not being carried out arbitrarily. Infrastructure improvements, including connectivity like the East Coast Rail Link, will enhance accessibility by 2027,” she said.

She cautioned, however, that growth must be balanced to ensure inclusivity within the tourism sector.

“Existing hoteliers and budget hotel operators must not be neglected. A healthy mix of high-end and affordable development will create a more inclusive tourism landscape.

“Serviced apartments and short-term rental operators should be registered to ensure a level playing field.”

Another project in Cameron Highlands, valued at nearly RM500 million, will comprise residential and commercial units.

Leong added that all tourism-related properties, including short-term rentals, must be registered with local authorities and comply with sustainability tax requirements.