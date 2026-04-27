PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Department of Environment (DOE) has opened an investigation into parties suspected of carrying out open burning in connection with a forest fire in a peatland area at Kampung Baru, Kuala Abang in Dungun, Terengganu, on April 22.

The DOE views the forest fire incident in the peatland area seriously and that an investigation has been initiated under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“The department would like to stress that if the investigation finds any offences that violate the law, firm action will be taken under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“If found guilty, offenders may be fined not less than RM25,000 and not exceeding RM1 million, or imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years, or both,” the department said in a statement.

It added that it had conducted an investigation at the incident site after receiving information about the fire and found that the blaze involved a government reserve land area of approximately 32 hectares.

“The fire has produced thick smoke that could potentially affect air quality and impact nearby residents and sensitive areas, including several educational institutions,” it said.

Hence, the department, in line with its jurisdiction under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, has also taken several measures, including continuous air quality monitoring through the installation of portable monitoring equipment (GRIMM) in areas near the fire location.

“To date, Terengganu DOE has installed one unit of air quality monitoring equipment at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Baru Kuala Abang, Dungun, and an additional monitoring unit in the affected area.

The department has also provided Air Pollutant Index (API) readings to relevant parties, including the district office and the district education office. The API reading in the affected area as of 8 am today was 88, which is at a moderate level.

“The DOE is also monitoring the fire from the air using drones to assess the extent of the affected area, and is working closely with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and other agencies in efforts to control and put out the fire.

The department also advised the public to avoid any open burning activities, especially during hot and dry weather conditions that could accelerate the spread of fires.

“The DOE will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure that pollution control measures are implemented to protect public health and the environment,” it said. — Bernama