KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Deputy Communication Minister Teo Nie Ching today expressed hope that the police would accord the newly set-up Media Council more trust to deal with press-related complaints, even if it still has authority to investigate them under criminal laws.

“When PDRM receives a complaint they still have the right to open an investigation and then refer it to the AGC (Attorney General’s Chambers), which has the power to decided on further action,” she told reporters after launching the 21st Conference of Asean Journalists’ annual general assembly here.

“But I still hope when the Malaysian Media Council’s role become stronger it can become the first layer, or the first platform to deal with affairs relating to the media,” the Kulai MP (DAP) added.

“I can’t say PDRM and the AGC cannot act on complaints at all but what’s important is there is mutual respect between enforcement and members of the media.”

Those who pushed for the council said its formation was a step in the right direction towards stronger media accountability, but by pivoting away from a colonial-style system that placed the press under stringent government-enforced laws like the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984.

The MMC was established to allow the media to regulate itself — similar to medical or legal councils — arguably as a way minimising direct government interference in editorial decisions.

The MMC was formally established following the gazettement of the Malaysian Media Council Act 2024 on June 13, 2025.

Meanwhile Teo said the council had received seven complaints as of April 27, mostly relating to allegations of reporting inaccuracy, unauthorised use of images and content affecting social harmony. Five of those complaints are said to have been resolved.