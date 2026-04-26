MELAKA, April 26 — PAS is aiming to capture Melaka in the coming state election, with the floor target set at 15 of the 28 seats in total.

Its election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is confident the party can win as many as 21 seats or more, the New Straits Times reported.

“We see 24 seats as not too difficult. If the strategy is right, we can go further. The minimum target is 15 seats, but the potential is there to reach more, possibly up to 21,” he was quoted as saying at a PAS event in Bukit Katil yesterday.

Sanusi, who is also Kedah Menteri Besar, said only about four seats currently held by DAP are seen as more challenging, while the remainder present strong opportunities for PAS.

He called on party machinery to intensify preparations and strengthen grassroots campaigning ahead of the polls.

“Winning Melaka would carry significant symbolic value and boost the standing of PAS, demonstrating its capability to govern effectively,” he was quoted as saying.

In the 2021 Melaka state election, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 21 seats, Pakatan Harapan secured five, and Perikatan Nasional – of which PAS is a component – took two.