KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds affecting six states until 5.00 pm this evening.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the severe weather is expected to hit Pahang (involving Rompin), Negeri Sembilan (Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin), as well as the entire states of Melaka and Johor.

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Sri Aman, Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu), and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu and Dalat).

The same weather warning also applies to several areas in Sabah, namely Pedalaman (Nabawan), Tawau (Tawau, Semporna and Lahad Datu), and Sandakan (Kinabatangan). — Bernama