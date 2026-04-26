KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Senior Political Adviser to the Prime Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the global supply crisis should be viewed as an opportunity to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a safe investment destination.

He said Malaysia has a proven track record of economic resilience and a robust investment ecosystem in navigating various crises.

“This is an opportunity. In every crisis, there are opportunities we must examine. Malaysia’s economy and investment ecosystem have weathered many crises, and we continue to maintain sound policy frameworks.

“This will, to some extent, boost investor confidence,” Tengku Zafrul told reporters after a contribution handover ceremony under the Bakul Rahmah Programme, organised by the Yayasan Tengku Zafrul Aziz in collaboration with the Teratai state assemblyman’s office, here today.

A total of 350 recipients from various communities, including senior citizens, single mothers and low-income families, received assistance.

Also present were Teratai assemblyman Yew Jia Haur and local community leaders.

Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia must continue positioning itself as a stable and safe investment destination.

He added that energy security is a key consideration for companies and investors when making investment decisions.

“Energy security is a major concern for companies and investors. Malaysia has demonstrated strength in terms of energy stability, reliability and resilience.

“This is another reason why many investors view Malaysia as a country that can be considered a safe investment destination,” said Tengku Zafrul. — Bernama