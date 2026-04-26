SIBU, April 26 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has urged experienced individuals and higher education institutions to collaborate in conducting research and documenting the history of Sarawak’s multi-ethnic communities.

He said much of this history remains undocumented, particularly aspects related to culture, ethnic origins and the development of the state’s diverse communities.

“Efforts to document this history are important as a guide and source of inspiration for the younger generation to understand how a multi-ethnic society can live in unity while jointly developing the state,” he said.

He added that collaboration between Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), cultural and language associations, and alumni groups should be strengthened to carry out research on local community life.

He also stressed the importance of history as a lesson for future generations.

“If we do not learn from history, past mistakes are likely to be repeated. History must serve as a strength for us to develop the state and the nation,” he said when launching the book titled ‘Secebis Kisah Perjuangan Bangsa: Ikhlasnya Pengorbanan Indahnya Kemerdekaan’, written by the late Hamdan Marais, also known as Pak Den, here today.

Fadillah said the publication of the book is important in documenting the nation’s struggle, particularly in Sarawak, so that it can serve as a reference for future generations.

He said the sacrifices of past fighters, who faced various challenges including the loss of lives, property and freedom, must be appreciated and serve as lessons.

“Such sacrifices would hold no meaning without sincerity, determination and commitment. This is an important message that must be understood by today’s younger generation,” he said.

As a show of support, he announced that funding would be provided to print about 5,000 copies of the book for distribution throughout Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

He expressed hope that the book would be used in schools and educational institutions as reference material to foster a spirit of patriotism among the younger generation.

Meanwhile, a representative of the late author’s family, Medina Hamdan, said the publication of the book fulfils his wish to document his life experiences, including the history of the rise of the Malay community in Sibu.

She said the family was deeply affected by his passing, but was grateful that the work had been successfully published for public reading.

“We hope this book will benefit present and future generations in understanding and appreciating the past struggles that have contributed to the nation’s progress,” she said.

According to her, the book also highlights the history of Malay settlements in Sibu, resistance against colonial rule, as well as the establishment of Pemuda Melayu Sibu based on the late author’s own experiences.

The launch ceremony was held in appreciation of his contributions to documenting Sarawak’s history. — Bernama