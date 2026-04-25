KEPALA BATAS, April 25 — The training format for MADANI Community groups will be enhanced to be more simulation-based to ensure information can be delivered effectively to the public, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the move is necessary to suit current circumstances and to counter false information and slander spread by irresponsible parties.

“I have asked the director-general of JaPen (Information Department; Julina Johan) to improve the format of training programmes for the MADANI Community. It should be simulation-based, where we are given information and among us, some will play the role of the ‘good guy’, while others will act as platforms.

“In reality, when we go to the ground to deliver messages and engage with people anywhere, if we want to convey something, first we need courage, second we must have the information, and third we must deliver it in a simple way,” he said.

He said this at the JIWA MADANI Programme: Presentation of Appointment Letters to MADANI Community Heads of Penang at Kampung Permatang Kerai Kecil here today.

Also present was Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah.

Fahmi said that from now on, MADANI Community groups must also actively conduct weekly activities to disseminate information on government policies to the public.

“MADANI Community groups need to think of unique and critical ways to deliver information. I have several ideas, and we will refine them together with the JaPen director-general,” he said.

At the event, 116 MADANI Community heads in Penang received their appointment letters for the 2026-2027 term. — Bernama