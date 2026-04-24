MELAKA, April 24 — Malaysia is shifting its urban development approach from smart cities to “wise cities” as it seeks to balance growth, sustainability and inclusivity in addressing increasingly complex urban challenges, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said a “wise city” goes beyond the use of technology and instead emphasises sound judgement in managing development while safeguarding long-term environmental and social well-being.

“A wise city is one that exercises sound judgment, balancing growth with sustainability, efficiency with inclusivity, and innovation with responsibility,” he said in his opening address when officiating the 30th Eastern Organisation for Planning and Human Settlements (EAROPH) World Congress 2026 here today.

Also present was Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said Malaysia, now a predominantly urban nation with close to 80 per cent of its population residing in cities, faces increasing pressure to manage expansion sustainably while ensuring equitable development outcomes.

“Urban development, therefore, cannot be viewed solely through the lens of physical growth or economic output. It must be understood as a continuous commitment to improving the quality of life for our people, while safeguarding the resources and systems upon which future generations depend,” he said.

Fadillah said cities play a vital role in Malaysia’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as urban systems are among the largest energy consumers.

“This requires a concerted effort to integrate renewable energy, improve efficiency, and adopt sustainable building practices across all levels,” he said.

He added that the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2024 represents a significant step forward, but stressed that effective implementation at the local level remains critical.

“The success of our cities depends on how well we govern, manage, and work our assets, and how effectively we translate plans into meaningful outcomes for the people,” he said.

Fadillah also highlighted the need for stronger coordination across all levels of government, alongside meaningful partnerships with the private sector and communities.

Meanwhile, Fadillah congratulated Datuk Wira Dr M Noor Azman Taib on his appointment as President of EAROPH International for the 2026–2028 term, describing it as a proud moment for Malaysia.

“I believe that under his leadership, EAROPH will continue to strengthen its role as a platform for knowledge exchange, regional collaboration, and the advancement of sustainable and inclusive human settlements across the Asia-Pacific,” he said.

He said Malaysia remains committed to strengthening regional cooperation, particularly within Asean, noting that shared challenges such as climate change and rapid urbanisation require collaborative solutions.

“The challenges we face, like climate change, urbanisation, and resource constraints, are shared across borders. Therefore, our solutions must also be collaborative,” he said.

Fadillah also said the congress theme, “City Assets for Community Gains”, underscores the importance of managing urban assets as interconnected systems that contribute to social well-being, economic resilience and environmental sustainability.

The three-day congress brings together city leaders, policymakers, academics and practitioners from across the Asia-Pacific region to exchange ideas and best practices on sustainable and inclusive urban development. — Bernama